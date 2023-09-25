"I don't know what the thinking is" - Piers Morgan hits out at Mikel Arteta for creating uncertainty over decision regarding two Arsenal stars 

Piers Morgan has told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta he needs to make a clear decision over which of David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale is his first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya has started the Gunners' last three games across competitions, placing major doubts on Ramsdale's future as Arteta's No.1 The English shot-stopper had been a mainstay in the north Londoners' starting XI since arriving in 2021 from Sheffield United.

However, Arsenal signed Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer with a view to a permanent £27 million deal. He was handed his debut in a 1-0 win against Everton on September 17 and the 27-year-old has been in goal ever since.

Morgan isn't fond of Arteta's claim that he's going to be rotating between the two shot-stoppers throughout the season. He reckons it creates uncertainty not only for the duo but also their defenders, telling talkSPORT:

"I don't like the goalkeeping situation, I don't think it's good, I don't know what the thinking is. I've heard Arteta say he's going to rotate them, he hasn't, he's playing Raya."

The Spanish shot-stopper performed well in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24). He made a sensational diving save to deny Son Heung Min during the north London derby. But his play was questionable in Spurs' first equalizer.

Morgan touched on this but continued to express his bemusement at Arteta's decision to 'humiliate' Ramsdale:

"Raya made one great save yesterday but he was also at fault for the first goal. I don't understand why Ramsdale's been demoted and has been currently humiliated like this. I think Arteta has got to make a decision about which one is No.1 and stick with it. I don't think it's good for defenders to keep thinking who's going to be in goal for the big game."

The Talk TV host doesn't think Raya is a huge upgrade on Ramsdale and suggests that Arteta's decision to switch goalkeepers is not necessary:

"If he's going to stick with Raya fine. I think Raya's very good but on yesterday's performance I'm not thinking this is a massive upgrade from Ramsdale who was a key player for us last season."

Ramsdale, 25, was a standout performer for Arsenal last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He put in consistently impressive performances to help the Gunners in their title race albeit they came up short to Manchester City. It appears though that Arteta has decided that Raya is the better goalkeeper and is putting his faith in the Spaniard.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is on Chelsea's radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea and Bayern Munich remain interested in Ramsdale after he lost his place in Arsenal's starting XI. The English goalkeeper has three years left on his contract at the Emirates.

However, Ramsdale will be well aware of the need for game time ahead of the European Championships next year. He is rivaling Everton's Jordan Pickford for a spot in Gareth Southgate's starting XI with the Three Lions.

Arsenal's shot-stopper has earned four caps to date, keeping two clean sheets. He played in England's 3-1 win against Scotland in an international friendly earlier this month.

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer but Mauricio Pochettino could look to add more competition for the Spaniard. Kepa Arrizabalaga is on loan at Real Madrid and wants to secure a permanent move.