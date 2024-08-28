"I know him very well" - Enzo Maresca comments on Chelsea's reported interest in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho 

Enzo Maresca hasn't dismissed reports linking Chelsea with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Blues boss highlighted previously working with the England international, who looks likely to leave Old Trafford.

Maresca spoke ahead of his side's UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Servette tomorrow (August 29). He was asked about a potential move for Sancho (via football.london):

"If we can sign a player that can help us, for sure I would. Jadon is not our player. I know him very well. But he is not our player."

Jadon Sancho, 24, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as part of a separate double transfer. Raheem Sterling would be sent to United from Chelsea as Maresca doesn't view the former Manchester City winger as part of his plans.

Reports suggest Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined the Blues and Juventus in the race for Sancho. He reconciled with Erik ten Hag earlier this summer but still doesn't look to have a future at Manchester United.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Dortmund in July 2021 for £74 million. He's made 83 appearances across competitions, registering 12 goals and six assists. He's missed both of his side's opening games of the new season with an ear infection.

How does Chelsea's Enzo Maresca know Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho?

Jadon Sancho was part of Manchester City's academy a few years before Enzo Maresca arrived (Image - Getty)

Jadon Sancho spent his youth career at City before moving to Dortmund in 2017 when he was 17. He lit up the Bundesliga during his time at Signal Iduna Park, and two years in Germany earned him a return to English football.

The 23-cap England international's time with the Cityzens' academy came before Maresca arrived at the Etihad in an U23 coaching role. He then worked closely with Pep Guardiola as an assistant manager.

However, Maresca may have got information on Sancho during his time at City. The English attacker was touted as one of the best youth players to leave the club.

Maresca seemingly now wants to bring Sancho to Chelsea, and the player would most likely relish the chance to join the west London outfit. He supported the Stamford Bridge giants during his childhood and was a Frank Lampard fan.

Sancho was linked with a move to the west Londoners before opting to join Manchester United. He could be given a fresh start under Maresca, who clearly knows a thing or two about the former Watford youngster.

