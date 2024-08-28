Two new clubs enter race for Jadon Sancho amid Chelsea and Juventus interest in Manchester United star - Reports 

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have emerged as clubs now interested in securing the services of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. This is according to talkSPORT, who claim that Juventus are the player's most serious suitors, while Chelsea continue to monitor his situation.

Out of the new sides that are in this race, it is likely that Sancho would prefer moving to Signal Iduna Park, given he's already played there. The Englishman spent the second half of the previous season with the German side on loan and was with them between 2017 and 2021.

During these spells, the former Manchester City youth team star made 158 appearances across competitions, bagging 53 goals and 67 assists. At the moment, a move away would definitely benefit Sancho as he looks to be out of the picture at Old Trafford.

While the attacker may have managed to reconcile with Erik ten Hag, his minutes at the club are still limited. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho seem to be the ones contending on the left wing, while Amad Diallo and Antony are competing on the opposite flank.

This has left Sancho quite low in the pecking order. At the moment, it is reported that the Red Devils are seeking suitors to onboard Sancho on loan in an agreement which would entail an obligation to buy.

Overall, the 24-year-old has had a fairly torrid time at Manchester United since joining the club for a reported £73 million in the summer of 2021. He's made 83 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 12 goals and six assists.

Seperate deals for Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho being discussed between Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Jadon Sancho

A report from Sky Sports claims that Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling could join Manchester United, while Jadon Sancho arrives at Stamford Bridge this summer. However, they clarified that separate deals will be finalized for both players involved.

Sterling is seemingly out of favor with the Blues after Enzo Maresca publicly stated that the player would struggle to get minutes under him. Should the attacker arrive in Manchester, his game time there, too, could be severely limited thanks to the existing competition under Erik ten Hag.

The same can be said for Sancho if the Manchester United star finalized an agreement to move to Chelsea. Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, and many others are competing for minutes in wide areas.

