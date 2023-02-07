“I know him well” – Ronaldinho backs ‘great player’ to regain form at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has backed Raphinha to be a success at Camp Nou. He believes that the Brazilian is a great player and will eventually turn things around.

Raphinha has been under the spotlight after failing to deliver at Barcelona. Reports suggested the club were looking to sell him, just months after beating Chelsea and Arsenal to sign the winger from Leeds United.

Speaking at the Mundo Deportivo gala, Ronaldinho claimed that Raphinha was a great player and admitted that he has known the Brazilian for a long time. He backed the forward to become a success with the Spanish side and said:

"He is a great player. I know him well, since he was little. I am sure that things will turn out well for him at Barça from now on."

Xavi wants Raphinha to do well at Barcelona

Raphinha's future at Barcelona has been in the balance as he has not hit the ground running at Camp Nou. Reports suggested that the player was not performing at the level demanded by the club, and a sale was possible.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the Brazilian in January after Chelsea hijacked their move for Mykhailo Mudryk. However, Xavi has insisted that the Brazilian is going nowhere. He said:

"Raphinha will be important for us, I've no doubts on that. Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona's future."

Last week, Xavi was quizzed about Raphinha again and the manager responded:

"(Raphinha) has been good, not only for his goal, but also with his defensive work. He's a criticised player, but he does a lot and we value him a lot. We will always support Raphinha — he's the future of Barcelona."

Raphinha proved to be a vital player in the win over Sevilla and repaid the faith shown in him by Xavi. The Catalonian side's manager was quoted saying after the game:

"As for Raphinha, he was intense, he attacked spaces, and gave us key things in attack and he is doing decisive things. Now it seems to me that he stands out more as he is an extraordinary player."

Barcelona paid £55 million to sign Raphinha after Leeds United had agreed on a deal to sell him to Chelsea.

