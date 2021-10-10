"I don't know what will happen" - Xavi says he is open to 'all possibilities' amid rumours of Barcelona return

Former Barcelona midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez has said that he is open to 'all possibilities' amid rumours linking him to replace Ronald Koeman as the Blaugrana manager.

Xavi Hernandez told TVE (via Barca Blaugranes) that he is still unsure about his managerial future, but is ready to evaluate any offer from Barcelona in the future. Xavi said in this regard:

“Any offer that arrives will be valued and decided. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I am open to all possibilities.”

Xavi is one of many candidates linked with the Barcelona job following the team's poor start to the new season under Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana are currently ninth in the La Liga standings following a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid just before the international break.

Despite Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly backing Ronald Koeman, a few more poor results could make him change his mind. The Blaugrana are set to have a tricky run after the international break, as they play Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv and an El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The game against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League could seal Ronald Koeman's fate as Barcelona manager. The Blaugrana have lost both their group matches by 3-0 margins, first against Bayern Munich and then against Benfica.

Along with Xavi, Barcelona have also been rumoured to show interest in Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣 | Xavi: "Any offer that comes will be valued. I don’t know what my future holds, but I’m open to anything." 🗣 | Xavi: "Any offer that comes will be valued. I don’t know what my future holds, but I’m open to anything." https://t.co/APghpzBhQm

Barcelona are currently in a rebuilding phase

Barcelona's off-field troubles have seen them struggle on the pitch as the club goes through one of its biggest rebuilding phases in recent history.

The Blaugrana are going through a financial crisis, which meant they could not offer a new contract to their talisman Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Their financial woes have also forced senior players like Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba to take pay cuts. That allowed Barcelona to register their new summer signings, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona need a manager who can guide the club through this difficult rebuilding phase, as not many have been convinced by Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana have a squad comprising many exciting youngsters to build a team around. That includes the likes of Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi, to name a few.

Also Read

In such a scenario, Barcelona could do with someone like Xavi as their manager, someone who is aware of the culture and ethos of the club.

Edited by Bhargav