"I know it will be hard" - Liverpool defender admits he might leave the club next summer

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has conceded that he may leave Anfield if he does not get regular game time during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Reds signed the Dutchman in 2019 from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle. The center-back spent loan spells at Preston and FC Schalke before joining Mainz last summer on a season-long loan.

Van den Berg is set to return to Merseyside this summer but is unsure of breaking into the starting XI straightaway. He admitted that starting over Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is a tough ask, and told Voetbal Nieuws (as quoted by The Mirror):

"If I go back to Liverpool, they might want me to stay. If I see that I won't get much game time, then I might choose to leave. It's really important to me that I play."

He added:

"In previous years, I didn't feel like I would be starting next to Virgil. I don't know yet what my chances will be like next summer. I think I'm doing well. I can handle playing at Liverpool. I can compete. But being a starter is different. Virgil and Konate are not easy to beat. I know it will be hard."

Joel Matip's contract with Liverpool expires this summer while Van Dijk's deal runs until 2025. The Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on defenders amid the center-back pair's uncertain futures.

Liverpool great Michael Owen hails Darwin Nunez's 'insane' goal against Brentford

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen lauded Darwin Nunez for his goal in his side's Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday (17 February).

The Uruguay international opened the scoring for the Reds with an excellent finish, chipping the ball over Brentford keeper Mark Flekken. Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet as well to secure a 4-1 victory over the Bees.

Owen was in awe of Nunez's strike and took to social media to heap praise on the forward. He wrote on X:

"That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error."

He added:

"Incredible. BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best."

The former Real Madrid striker further stated:

"Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return. I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0."

Liverpool lead the league standings by two points over second-placed Arsenal, with Manchester City in third.