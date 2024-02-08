Liverpool keeping tabs on Premier League defender amid Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip’s uncertain futures: Reports

Liverpool is reportedly monitoring Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who looks set to become a free agent this summer. As claimed by Standard, the Reds are keen on the services of the English defender amid uncertainties over the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. The Merseyside giants, however, could face competition from AC Milan for the 26-year-old's signature.

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart the club in the summer, there remains uncertainty over the future of the club. Central defenders Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are two such players whose futures could be up in the air in the summer.

Matip is currently out for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and his deal at Anfield expires this summer. Aged 32, the Cameroonian is likely to depart in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk also previously cast doubts over his future at Anfield with Klopp set to leave. The Dutchman has since backtracked from his comments and insisted that he was misunderstood and he remains fully committed to the club.

Adarabioyo could be a smart addition to the Merseyside giants on a free transfer because of his experience in English football. The Fulham defender also qualifies as a homegrown player helping the Reds comply with UEFA's registration rules.

Adarabioyo came through Manchester City's youth ranks and has been a mainstay in the Fulham side since 2020. He has made 123 appearances for the Cottagers, of which 69 have been in the Premier League.

Pundit urges Liverpool to bring La Liga manager as Jurgen Klopp's successor

Pundit Ian Darke has urged Liverpool to target Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at the Anfield hot seat. A host of names have been linked with the job with Xabi Alonso being the favorite but Darke has insisted that Simeone could be the perfect replacement for Klopp.

Darke claimed that the Atletico Madrid manager has the required winning CV for the job at Liverpool. He said, as quoted by TBR Football:

"I wasn’t suggesting for a minute that Diego Simeone should be the next manager of Liverpool, not at all. But they keep telling us it’s a data driven process measured against resources. They worked out when they hired Klopp, I think it was 12 or 14 of his 16 seasons he’s overachieved as a manager."

Darke added:

"If you look at Simeone, Atletico Madrid with Real Madrid and Barcelona to play, he’s got them to two Champions League finals, he’s won the title a couple of times, he’s won the Europa League, he’s operated at the top level for a decade. So, though you might not like his style and the perception is of an ugly dark arts team, he is a manager who’s achieved a lot."

Simeone has clinched two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two UEFA Europa Leagues, and the Copa del Rey trophy during his reign at Atletico Madrid. His side also finished as runners-up in the Champions League twice during his spell as manager.

The Argentine manager signed a new three-year extension at the Wanda Metropolitano in November 2023 which sees him stay at the club until 2027. Los Colchoneros are fourth in La Liga right now trailing league leaders and rivals Real Madrid by 10 points.