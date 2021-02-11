“I don't know how that would work” – Ander Herrera unsure whether Barcelona ace Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG is possible

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera believes Barcelona ace Lionel Messi’s arrival at Paris might not be possible due to the requirements of Financial Fair Play. The Spaniard also refused to comment on the Argentinean out of respect for the Blaugrana.

Lionel Messi’s future has been the talk of the town since the summer, when he attempted to leave Barcelona by handing in a transfer request. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner eventually opted to stay at the Camp Nou. However, with the Argentinean’s current contract set to expire in the summer, speculation about his future has continued to thong the headlines.

Among the clubs expected to fight for the Barcelona skipper’s signature are PSG and Manchester City, with the Ligue 1 giants having the financial muscle to pay Lionel Messi’s astronomical salary. But Herrera remains skeptical about the possibility of the move seeing the light of day.

While PSG remain hopeful of Lionel Messi teaming up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Spaniard is worried that Financial Fair Play might play spoilsport. Speaking to El Larguero, Herrera also revealed that Les Parisiens did not like it when Barcelona openly courted Neymar.

“Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe together? I don't know how that would work with Financial Fair Play, but I don't think so. I'm not going to get into this one. When everyone at Barca was talking about Neymar, inside and outside the club, we did not like it,” Herrera voiced.

37 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 37 goals in 40 games against Sevilla, scoring in 4 different competitions, 4 grounds and against 7 goalkeepers:



12 - Andrés Palop 🇪🇸

9 - Beto 🇵🇹

7 - Sergio Rico 🇪🇸

5 - Tomas Vaclík 🇨🇿

2 - Javi Varas 🇪🇸

1 - David Soria 🇪🇸

1 - Juan Soriano 🇪🇸



Show. pic.twitter.com/EoAiLqQ2HH — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2021

The PSG midfielder refused to be drawn into talks about Messi's possible move to Paris, simply out of respect for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

“I'm not going to do something that I don't like being done to me. I have a lot of respect for Barca, Messi, his coach, and his team-mates. It is not a strategy. Me, I will not speak about him. I respect those who do it, but I put myself in the shoes of the club in which Messi has evolved,” Herrera said.

Lionel Messi's stay at Barcelona beyond the summer cannot be ruled out yet

Neymar and Lionel Messi during happier times

Lionel Messi formed a formidable partnership with Neymar during the Brazilian’s time at Barcelona. It is believed that the chance to rekindle that relationship could influence the Argentinean’s decision on his future. The opportunity for a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is also equally enticing, while staying at the Camp Nou cannot be ruled out either.