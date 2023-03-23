"I learn from him" - England superstar reveals he's taking inspiration from Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka's Euro 2020 penalty heartbreak

England and Manchester City forward Phil Foden has revealed how he's taking inspiration from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka following his UEFA Euro 2024 penalty shootout agony.

Saka headed into the 2021-22 campaign off the back of a heartbreaking penalty shootout miss in the 2020 European Championships final against Italy at the Wembley. The Azzurri claimed the trophy with a 3-2 shootout win after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

However, Saka has bounced back superbly and has been in sensational form for the Gunners. He has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists in 38 games across competitions. He was just as impressive last season, bagging 19 goal contributions in 43 games.

Foden has saluted his England teammate for his reaction to the penalty heartbreak by explaining how he's taking inspiration from the Arsenal winger. Foden, who has failed to establish himself as a regular with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, told the Evening Standard:

“Definitely, I learn from him (Saka). From him missing that penalty, he's turned it around with his performances on the pitch for club and country. He's such a nice lad, and everyone loves him. He's a big part of what we do here."

Saka is expected to start ahead of Foden for England against Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (March 23). The Gunners forward is set to be joined by Harry Kane and Foden's Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish in a three-man attack.

Foden continued to lavish praise on Saka, saying:

“It shows what a person he is. He's such a young lad; he's still developing and still learning about the game. For him to come back from something like that just shows the courage he's got and how much he's come on. I'm so happy for him.”

Foden endured a frustrating 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England in Qatar. He shone for City but couldn't convince Southgate to give him a starting role in the Middle East.

He started three of the five England games, scoring once and providing two assists. Meanwhile, Saka was one of the Three Lions' protagonist at the World Cup, bagging three goals and one assist in four games.

Ben Foster bemused by Southgate omitting Arsenal defender Ben White from England squad

Ben White is a notable absentee in Southgate's squad.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster is bemused, as Gareth Southgate did not select Arsenal's Ben White in his England squad. The Gunners defender has been in fine form, playing in a makeshift right-back role, bagging a goal and three assists in 36 games.

Foster thinks something must have gone on in the Three Lions camp during the World Cup that has led to Southgate snubbing White, saying on his YouTube channel:

"Something has gone on there for sure. Every week he is doing it. He’s getting involved in goals. He’s getting involved in assists for fun. He’s playing really, really well."

Foster continued:

"Arsenal are on fire, and these are the sort of players that when you are naming your England squad, you should be picking these players in form."

The Arsenal man was a part of the Three Lions' World Cup squad but left the tournament early. Reports claim that he clashed with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

