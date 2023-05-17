"I learned a lot from Leo Messi" - Inter Milan attacker lauds PSG superstar after securing spot in UEFA Champions League final

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has expressed his gratitude towards Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after helping the Nerazzurri qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

Martinez scored the winner for Inter as they beat arch-rivals AC Milan 1-0 in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (May 16). The result saw Simone Inzaghi's side win the tie 3-0 on aggregate, thus qualifying for the final.

The Nerazzurri have secured a place in the Champions League final for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The last time they qualified for the final they went on to win the trophy, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 under Jose Mourinho.

Apart from scoring the winner, Martinez also had the honor of captaining Inter on Tuesday. The Argentina international has said that he will remember the game for the rest of his life for that reason.

Martinez added that he learned leadership from Messi, who led Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The forward also stressed that he is thankful to the PSG superstar and his other teammates for helping him through tough times.

"This season I have grown so much mentally," Martinez said (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter). "I have teammates who help me grow, I learned a lot from Leo Messi, talking to him, he helped me in everything. Carrying that World Cup in your arms is special, I learned a lot about the leadership from him there. Being a captain is special, today’s evening will remain for a lifetime for me."

Inter Milan will face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10. The Cityzens and Los Blancos will lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg on Wednesday (May 17) after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

How many games has Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez played with PSG's Lionel Messi?

Lautaro Martinez has made 48 appearances across competitions for Argentina. The Inter Milan forward played alongside PSG's Lionel Messi in 35 of those games. The pair have combined to score four times so far.

Martinez and PSG superstar Messi have won three trophies with La Albiceleste. They lifted the Copa America and the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions in 2021 and 2022 respectively. They then helped the country win their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years in Qatar last December.

The Inter Milan star featured in six of Argentina's seven games at the World Cup. Four of those appearances, though, came off the bench. Martinez did not register a single goal or assist in the tournament.

