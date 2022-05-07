×
"I can't let it escape me" - PSG star Neymar Jr. makes bold claim about this year's World Cup

The Brazilian wants to win the FIFA World Cup this year.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified May 07, 2022 02:19 PM IST
PSG star Neymar has set his sights on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil in Qatar this year after enduring more UEFA Champions League heartbreak.

The Ligue 1 champions were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 as their search for a first European title continued. Neymar, who won the title in 2014-15 with Barcelona, hasn't enjoyed much luck in the competition since his world-record €222 million transfer in 2017.

Neymar has big plans 🏆 https://t.co/oWRlDrAnQ0

He came agonisingly close to winning it two years ago when PSG reached their first UEFA Champions League final, but they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

However, with football's biggest tournament coming up in Qatar later this year, the former Blaugrana winger wants to taste international glory with the Seleccao. Speaking to Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion, Neymar said:

"I really wanted to win the Champions League for PSG this time, but unfortunately we couldn't. Now I want to finish 2022 with the World Cup title."

Brazil, who romped through the qualifiers unbeaten, winning 14 of 17 games, are among the favourites to go all the way in this year's showpiece. They've been drawn in a relatively easy group comprising Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

While there's still over six months left before the tournament kicks off, Neymar said that he's already preparing for it and wants to give his everything to bring the trophy back home. He added:

"I'm preparing myself both physically and mentally so that everyone goes well, and we have a 'Brazilian World Cup' this time. I'll give my life for it, I've played it two times now, and I know how it works. If you're not ready, the opportunity will go away, so I can't let it escape me."

Brazil begin their FIFA World Cup campaign on November 24 against Serbia.

Will 2022 FIFA World Cup be PSG superstar Neymar's last?

Neymar stunned the world last year when he said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be his last. He cited mounting pressure as the reason for a possible retirement from international football after the Qatar showpiece.

Neymar says the 2022 World Cup could be his last 🗣️ https://t.co/nw3Fg4aF2X

Both of Neymar's previous campaigns on the world stage have ended in disappointments, while the PSG star also missed Brazil's 2019 Copa America success with injury.

Playing for Brazil is not easy, given the weight of expectations that come with the badge and the demanding nature of their fans. Neymar has received a lot of criticism in the past for his inability to deliver with his national team.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if he continues playing international football after the quadrennial tournament later this year.

Edited by Bhargav

