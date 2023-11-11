“I let you speak about other things” - Kylian Mbappe addresses PSG transfer rumors after hat-trick in 3-0 win over Reims

Kylian Mbappe propelled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the summit of Ligue 1 with a hat-trick, culminating in a 3-0 triumph over Reims on Saturday, November 11. This stellar performance not only solidified their position but also put the spotlight on Mbappe's future amid swirling transfer rumors.

The forward, fresh from his on-pitch heroics, addressed these speculations. Brushing aside questions about his future, Mbappe emphasised his commitment to his current side, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Last summer trouble now forgotten? I focus on playing football as there are already too many rumours… I let you speak about other things, you do it well. I’m happy with hat-trick but I just want to help the team.”

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the third minute with a sublime volley, connecting with a cross from Ousmane Dembele. Despite Reims controlling the first half, PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept them at bay with some remarkable saves.

The second half saw the Parisians elevate their game, with Mbappe netting two more goals. These included a close-range finish from Carlos Soler's cross (59') and a neat final goal, completing his hat-trick (82'), off Bradley Barcola's assist.

Real Madrid call off chase for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for trio of reasons

Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid have reportedly decided to halt their long-standing pursuit of PSG Kylian Mbappe. This decision, as reported by CadenaSER (via GOAL), comes despite the prospect of securing the superstar on a free transfer after his current contract expires.

Three key factors influenced Madrid's decision to step back from the chase. Firstly, Mbappe's expected financial demands pose a challenge. The forward's anticipated salary exceeds €20 million annually, coupled with a substantial bonus for joining as a free agent.

Secondly, Mbappe's age is a concern for Madrid, who have been leaning towards investing in younger talent. By the time Mbappe could potentially join Madrid, he would be approaching 26, a stark contrast to the youthful profile of players like Jude Bellingham and Endrick.

Lastly, Mbappe's earlier decision to reject Madrid for a lucrative contract with PSG has not been well received by the club's members. This perception, combined with the substantial financial commitment required to secure his services, raises concerns about the potential impact on the club's fan base and financial health.

As a result, Real Madrid appear to be redirecting their focus away from Mbappe, signaling a significant shift in its transfer policy and priorities.