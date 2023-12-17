“I like the football he plays” - Darren Bent wants ex-Chelsea boss at Arsenal if Mikel Arteta leaves

Former Premier League striker turned televison pundit Darren Bent has claimed that he would love to have former Chelsea manager Graham Potter as Arsenal manager in case Mikel Arteta leaves the club.

Arteta has done a remarkable job at the Emirates since taking charge at the club in 2019 when Arsenal were struggling. He has not only managed to steady the ship but also has turned the Gunners into title challengers.

Darren Bent, who is an Arsenal fan, has claimed that he would take former Chelsea manager Graham Potter in the hotseat if Mikel Arteta leaves the club. The former Tottenham attacker admitted that he is a big admirer of Potter for his attractive brand of football. Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“100 per cent! I would because I like the football that he plays.”

Graham Potter has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April after just a few months at Stamford Bridge. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager managed to win just 12 of his 31 games during his time in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea plot surprise move for Arsenal outcast - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for out of favor Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following an injury to Robert Sanchez. As claimed by The Sun, the Blues are ready to make an approach for the England international who has fallen down Mikel Arteta's pecking order.

Chelsea have endured a season to forget so far and things have gone from bad to worse for them with Robert Sanchez suffering a muscular injury in the 2-0 loss to Everton on December 10. Dorđe Petrovic deputized for the Spaniard in the Blues' 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, December 16.

However, Pochettino is understood to be keen on adding a new goalkeeper to his ranks, who has plenty of experience at the highest level. It has been claimed that the Argentine manager has turned his attention to Ramsdale, who has slipped behind David Raya as Arsenal's second choice.

Ramsdale, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign, has made just five appearances in the league this season, keeping two clean sheets.

However, it has been claimed that Mikel Arteta does not want to lose the Englishman in the middle of the season. The Gunners have 21-year-old Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein as their other shot-stopping option besides Raya and Ramsdale.