Chelsea plot surprise move for Arsenal star following injury to key player - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a serious approach for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following Robert Sanchez's injury.

The Sun reports that the Blues are looking to step up their pursuit of Ramsdale ahead of the January transfer window. Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bolster his squad in January amid his side's struggles so far this season.

Chelsea have conceded 26 goals in the league, sitting 12th and their hopes of European qualification are in jeopardy. Things went from bad to worse for Pochettino after Sanchez suffered a muscular injury in his side's 2-0 loss to Everton (December 10).

The west Londoners will be relying on Dorđe Petrovic, 24, who has no Premier League experience. The Serbian goalkeeper arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer as a backup to Sanchez.

Thus, Pochettino may turn to Ramsdale whose Arsenal career looks increasingly in doubt. The England international has been dropped for David Raya and is now the Gunners' cup competition goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has made just five appearances in the league this season, keeping two clean sheets. But, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year for a 2022-23 campaign which saw him keep 14 clean sheets in all 38 league games.

Chelsea may have difficulty convincing Arsenal to sell as Mikel Arteta doesn't want to lose Ramsdale as a backup. The north Londoners only have 21-year-old Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein as their other shot-stopping option.

Chelsea target Aaron Ramsdale admits he's concerned about his game time at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place as the Gunners' No.1.

Ramsdale broke his silence after being dropped by Arteta back in mid-September. The English goalkeeper admitted he was worried about the situation ahead of Euro 2024 with England next year:

"Yes, of course (it's concerning), it is the first time I have found myself in this situation."

The former Sheffield United shot-stopper isn't the Three Lions' No.1 as things stand. Gareth Southgate prefers Everton's Jordan Pickford, but Ramsdale may expect a place in his squad for the European Championships.

A move to Chelsea could help Ramsdale cement his place in England's squad for the tournament. He proved last season that he has the capabilities to perform at the top level and the Blues could do with more passionate individuals.

The length of time Sanchez is expected to be sidelined is undisclosed. Pochettino will want the Spain international to make a quick return as he looks to turn the club's season around.

However, Ramsdale could be an astute option if Sanchez is still out of action come January. He has three years left on his contract with Arsenal and is valued by Transfermarkt at €32 million.