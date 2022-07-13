"I would like them to get back together" - Shakira's mom wants singer to rekindle romance with Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique

Shakira's mother Nidia Ripoll reportedly wants the singer to get back together with ex-partner Gerard Pique. She recently stated the same in an interview and gave an update on the pop star.

The couple recently announced their separation after being together for over 12 years. They have two kids, Sasha and Milan, from their relationship.

They announced their separation in a joint statement, which read (via Marca):

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The couple have been living separately for a while now. Ripoll, meanwhile, is currently living with Shakira in Barcelona. She recently commented on the matter, telling Europa Press:

"Of course I would like them to get back together."

She added:

"She is feeling better every day, thanks to God."

The couple split up after Pique reportedly cheated on the Colombian with a woman in her 20s. Shakira even has pictures that prove the Barcelona defender's alleged affair.

While they have since split up, the custody of their kids still hangs in the balance.

Gerard Pique preparing to make counteroffer to Shakira's proposal for the custody of the kids

Pique has reportedly rejected the Colombian's offer to get custody of the kids. He is even preparing to make a counter offer which will see the couple share Sasha and Milan's custody.

Shakira had earlier made an offer that would see her keep both kids in her Miami Beach House. She offered to bear all the expenses required to raise them.

The Colombian singer also offered to pay for five annual visits for Pique to their Miami house to spend time with Sasha and Milan. The Spaniard could stay there as well. She also offered the Barcelona defender a month where he can take the kids with him over the summer.

Moreover, she also offered to pay 20% of his $2.5 million debt.

However, it now appears that the 35-year-old defender has rejected the proposal and is set to make a counteroffer.

The defender is allegedly in a relationship with a 22-year-old woman and she has also reportedly met Shasha and Milan. She interacted with the kids at a function and the couple have also reportedly been on holiday in Dubai.

