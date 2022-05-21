"I like the idea" – Julio Cesar names manager who could bring more out of Neymar while playing for Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has been a standout figure in the Brazilian national team with his brilliant performances over the last decade.

Former Selecao goalkeeper Julio Cesar believes the attacker can do even more for his country if he gets the opportunity to work with a manager like Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian Football Confederation is on the search for a new manager for the national team, with Tite set to relinquish the role after the World Cup this year.

Pep Guardiola, who has just one year left on his contract with Manchester City, recently hinted at switching to international football and Julio Cesar believes the tactician's possession-based system would be perfect for Brazil.

GOAL @goal Brazil want Pep Guardiola to be their coach after the 2022 World Cup, according to Marca Brazil want Pep Guardiola to be their coach after the 2022 World Cup, according to Marca 🇧🇷 https://t.co/OeZXInmDaR

"He has all the qualities to do it. He is one of the best in the world, his style of play is very Brazilian," the former Selecao shot-stopper told Stats Perform, via Sportsmax.

"Everyone knows that Brazilian players love to keep the ball; the majority of them also play in Europe and they are learning to play better on the pitch."

Julio Cesar went on to claim that Pep Guardiola will get the best out of not only Neymar, but also the likes of Raphina, Lucas Pacqueta and Vinicius Junior. He continued:

"We have so much quality on the Brazilian national team: Neymar, Raphinha, [Lucas] Paqueta, Vinicius Junior. All these players are very talented and having a manager like Guardiola would give these players the opportunity of playing the ball more.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar says the 2022 World Cup could be his last 🗣️ Neymar says the 2022 World Cup could be his last 🗣️ https://t.co/nw3Fg4aF2X

"Every player would love to work with a manager like him. It wouldn't be a bad idea, although we also have really good managers in Brazil. He is a big name in the football world and it wouldn't be a bad thing having him representing our national side. I like the idea."

Neymar's numbers with Brazil so far

Is Brazil the next landmark for Pep Guardiola?

The attacker made his debut appearance for the national team on August 10, 2010, under the management of Mano Menezes. So far, he's played 117 games in the Selecao colors, recording an impressive 71 goals to his name.

It's worth mentioning that Neymar has won two honors with his country, namely the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2016 Olympic gold medal.

He will get the opportunity to showcase his talent once again when the Selecao compete in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

