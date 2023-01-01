"I don't like it" - Barcelona star claims footballers are dehumanized and alienated from society

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin has spoken up about the dehumanization and alienation of footballers in society, expressing his disappointment at the fact that footballers continue to drift away from fans.

The Spaniard has often been vocal on issues of social significance, including protecting the environment and cutting plastic use. So it is unsurprising to hear him discuss the lives of footballers in regards to society.

Speaking in an interview, the former Arsenal defender revealed (via Barca Universal):

"Footballers are dehumanized now. We live in a bubble, completely alienated from the rest of society. We're getting farther away from the fans every single day, and I don't like it."

The 27-year-old has also called on his fellow professional athletes to pay more taxes as people around the globe face financial difficulties due to a "cost of living" crisis.

In an interview with Catalan publication Ara (via Daily Cannon), Bellerin asked footballers to get out of their bubble and pay their taxes:

"We don't need as many things as we think to lead a very normal life. We live in a capitalist world, a lot is about buying and getting more things, but it doesn't get you anywhere. If you already have one car, why do you need ten?"

He continued:

"Everyone wants to earn more money to live as comfortably as possible. We footballers are in a very privileged position. We worked hard and made many sacrifices, but we must be aware of what we have, where we come from and we should be the first to want to contribute to the stability of our society."

The estranged right-back returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, but has yet to reach expectations at Camp Nou, having played just five games for the club.

Barcelona prepare to replace Hector Bellerin in January

Hector Bellerin's career at Barcelona so far has not been fruitful, with it becoming evident that the former Arsenal defender does not have a bright future at Camp Nou. Bellerin returned to Barcelona last summer on a one-year deal after the remainder of his contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent.

However, he has only played five matches for the Catalans this season and has not impressed manager Xavi. It has been reported that Bellerin will not be offered a new contract and may even leave the club earlier than expected.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Bellerin was offered to Juventus in exchange for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but Juventus are uninterested. Barcelona are reportedly considering adding to their defensive options when Bellerin leaves in the near future.

Among those rumored to be on their radar are Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier, and Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo among the options being considered.

