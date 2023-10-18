"I like him a little bit better as a player" – Pundit says he prefers Liverpool target over Jude Bellingham

Ex-United States international Janusz Michallik has claimed that he likes Liverpool target and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala more than Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Musiala, 20, has cemented himself as one of the top up-and-coming playmakers in the world over the last few terms. He broke into Bayern's senior-team in 2020 and has grown by leaps and bounds since then.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has popped up as a topic of discussion ever since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a potential £115 million deal earlier this July. The 20-year-old has registered 10 goals and three assists in 10 matches for his club this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Michallik shared his thoughts on Bellingham's latest run of excellent form. He stated that the Englishman is one of the best in the world, while also naming the Liverpool target. He said:

"At the moment, he is up there. You shouldn't be afraid to say that he is. What he's done in replacing [Karim] Benzema, we shouldn't be afraid of it. I also see the name of Jamal Musiala."

Stating that he prefers the German over Bellingham, Michallik added:

"I kinda like him a little bit better as a player, that doesn't mean one is going to be better than the other. I hope that in 10 years' time we're talking about a rivalry like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with Bellingham and Musiala."

Earlier this summer, Liverpool were in the race to sign Bellingham before the star's transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. They have now shifted their sights to Musiala of late, as per Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Fabrizio Romano opines on Liverpool target Jamal Musiala's future at the Allianz Arena

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano shared his two cents on Jamal Musiala's links with Liverpool. He asserted that other top European teams are also following the star, writing:

"Jurgen Klopp knows the player's talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he's one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it's not about negotiating, it's just about following a top young player."

Likening the Bayern Munich star to Jude Bellingham, Romano added:

"In my personal opinion, he's worth more than £87 million; I'd compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. Of course, Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala's contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It's complicated, but the process is still on."

Musiala, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, could prove to be a first-team starter for Liverpool should he join them. He would emerge as a number 10 option ahead of a midfield double pivot, or as a makeshift winger on either flank if and when required.

Overall, the 2023 Golden Boy nominee has scored 32 goals and laid out 25 assists in 133 matches across competitions for Bayern Munich.