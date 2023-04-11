"I don't like losing, I never give up" - Bayern Munich's Joao Cancelo hopes to beat parent club Manchester City in the UCL Q/F

Bayern Munich full-back Joao Cancelo appears to have taken a sly dig at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash tonight (11 April).

The Portugal international is hopeful his side can come out on top in the first leg of the quarter-finals, which is to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo was an integral part of Manchester City for three-and-a-half seasons before being loaned to Bayern Munich on 31 January. During his time with the Cityzens, Cancelo made 154 appearances, scoring nine goals. He also won two Premier League titles and the EFL Cup.

The defender was swiftly loaned to Bayern Munich following a reported training ground argument with Pep Guardiola over his playing time this season.

Cancelo is now set to take on his parent club as part of the Bavarians under new manager Thomas Tuchel today. The two managers have a history in the competition after Tuchel defeated Guardiola in the Champions League final two seasons ago when he managed Chelsea.

Joao Cancelo gave his thoughts on the game as well as Bayern Munich's staff and said (via SPORTbible):

"Bayern Munich is a club that considers discipline to be very important. The staff at Bayern are very professional - and I can identify with these principles."

"I am a very competitive player and I don't like losing. I never give up, it sums up who I am. Discipline as well, as I am a professional and hard-working footballer, with a strong personality."

The Portugal international has made 12 appearances for the Bavarians and has scored one goal. He will be looking to make a statement against his former manager in tonight's clash.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel admits the Bavarians 'haven't discussed' Joao Cancelo's permanent transfer from Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the club hierarchy haven't discussed signing the Portuguese on a permanent deal in the summer yet.

Despite making a high-profile move to Bayern in the window transfer window, Joao Cancelo hasn't made the impact that was expected from him. Ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City, Tuchel spoke to reporters, giving an update on the situation. He said (via GOAL):

“We haven’t discussed it with the club, I don’t even know the conditions of the contract."

It is also currently unclear if Joao Cancelo has a future back at Manchester City after an alleged falling out with Guardiola. The Portugal international will be hoping his new side can sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

