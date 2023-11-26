"I would like noise" - Pep Guardiola aims cheeky dig at Manchester City fans for their lack of support in 1-1 Liverpool draw

Pep Guardiola recently took a cheeky dig at Manchester City fans for their lack of support during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Spaniard complained that supporters didn't give the team the right atmosphere during the encounter.

Manchester City's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool was the Premier League's most anticipated fixture of the weekend. However, the crowd at the Etihad Stadium wasn't as lively as everyone would expect from such a huge game and Guardiola wouldn't let that slide.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola couldn't help but make his feelings known to the Cityzens faithful, saying:

“It's 12.30, we were still in the sheets,” he told reporters via Liverpool Echo. “It’s 12.30, we were still sleeping a little bit. It’s 12.30.

"Yeah, I would like noise. I like noise against Liverpool but okay, it didn't happen. Do you know what I feel when it doesn't happen? You have to play better."

Guardiola went further to discuss what Manchester City need to do to carry their fans along and encourage them to create the right atmosphere during games. According to the Spaniard, the Cityzens need to create more chances and win games.

“Create more chances and make environments to make the crowd follow us," he continued. "We need them. All these years in important moments, we did it together and we need them. Because these guys deserve it."

“They are not starving," he continued. "They are not, ‘Oh guys, we won the treble.’ Still they want to do it and that is the best."

“When you win, everyone is happy and when you don't win and play that way you have to be happier because it is not easy to see consistency for many years, winning everything and more. I know what I'm talking about,” the tactician added.

Where Pep Guardiola's Manchester City rank in Premier League table after Liverpool draw

Yesterday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool has forced Manchester City to concede their spot at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's men now occupy the second position in the standings with 29 points from 30 games.

That has afforded Arsenal the opportunity to climb to the pinnacle of the table following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men now have 30 points to their name in 13 games so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, occupy the third position with 28 points, just two points above fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and three above fifth-placed Aston Villa who both have a game in hand and will today. It remains to be seen what the table will look like after today's round of fixtures.