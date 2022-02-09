"I would like to play with the best" - Asensio says he'd love to share Real Madrid dressing room with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a switch to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. Amid the speculation, Los Blancos attacker Marco Asensio has opened the door for the Frenchman to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spaniard has said that he would be delighted to share the dressing room with Mbappe. He also hailed the PSG winger among the 'best' players in the game right now.

When asked if he would like to have the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, Asensio told Cadena SER's 'El Larguero' (via AS):

"I would like to play with the best. Mbappe is a player who has shown a lot, and is hoping to come here. If he comes, I would be delighted to share a dressing room with him, and we would understand each other wonderfully."

Apart from the PSG winger, Real Madrid are also said to be pulling the strings to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. The arrival of one or both superstars will raise the level of competition in Los Blancos' squad to an insane level.

Nevertheless, Asensio remains unfazed by the potential rivalry he could face from the two superstars if they join him in the Spanish capital. Addressing the speculation, the Spaniard said:

"Well, first let's see if they come... We're going to finish this season, and we'll see. I focus on mine, on what is currently happening in the team. The best always come to Madrid, and I'm ready to be with anyone and to play here."

Real Madrid reportedly reach agreement with Kylian Mbappe over summer move

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly on his way to Real Madrid this summer.

After having multiple bids turned down by PSG last summer, Real Madrid appear to have reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. According to German outlet Bild, the Spanish giants have reportedly reached an agreement with the Frenchman to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As per the same source, the player could pocket nothing less than €50 million per year at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before then, though, he will face the Liga giants in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg this month.

Edited by Bhargav