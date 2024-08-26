“I like when he presses like an animal” - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails 24-year-old star following stunning display against Ipswich Town 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Erling Haaland following the striker's display in the team's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday (August 24). The Norway international was brilliant on the night, bagging his first hat-trick of the new campaign.

However, it wasn't the attacker's goalscoring abilities that Guardiola took note of, rather it was the former Borussia Dortmund player's intensity off the ball. Speaking about the same after the game's conclusion, the Spanish tactician said (via Daily Mail):

"I like it when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively.

"His body language... imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with his body and legs moving. It's scary. And helps us with the people in the middle to support him. And then we are more effective in our high pressing."

He added:

"We need him. This is not negotiable. If you don't score a goal, it's fine. But you need to do it."

Haaland is truly off and running for the new season, having racked up four strikes in two Premier League appearances. Thanks to the 24-year-old's goals, Manchester City are sitting on top of the English top-flight standings, level on points with Brighton, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Up next for the Cityzens in the league is an away tie against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (August 31).

Manchester City have identified Erling Haaland backup after Julian Alvarez exit - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified FC Copenhagen striker Orri Oskarsson as Erling Haaland's backup option, in an aim to bolster the area. The need for an alternative to the Norwegian has arisen after Julian Alvarez decided to move to Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £82 million (via GOAL).

It is claimed by The Athletic that the Cityzens are admirers of the aforementioned 19-year-old number nine, who has scored five times in six league matches this year. Last season, the youngster made 41 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 15 goals and eight assists.

However, the aforementioned report says that the Premier League holders won't make a formal approach this summer. With the player expected to move before the deadline, the likes of Porto and Real Sociedad could snap him up. At the moment, Oskarsson's services could be availed by paying around €20 million.

