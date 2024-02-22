"I would like to see him now" - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants to see Chelsea target secure PL move in the summer

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants to see Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, a Chelsea target, move to the Premier League this summer.

Osimhen has had a successful stint in south Italy, bagging 68 goals and 17 assists in 120 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2020. The 25-year-old played a key role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season - their first in more than three decades.

The striker bagged 26 goals and five assists in 32 games in their successful campaign but has been slow off the blocks this season. He has just seven goals and two assists in 13 games, but his stock remains high despite extending his contract to 2026 recently.

The Blues and the Gunners are two of many clubs reportedly interested in his services. Henry, though, would like to see Osimhen join his former club, telling the Metro:

"He showed last year what he could do. He won African player of the year along the way. I would like to see him now, what can you do in the Premier League?"

The Chelsea and Arsenal target is coming off a rather underwhelming campaign at AFCON 2023.

After scoring in Nigeria's campaign opener, Osimhen went quiet for the next six games - bagging three assists - as the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d'Ivoire in the final.

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are flying high in the Premier League - trailing leaders Liverpool (57) by two points after 25 games.

However, they are coming off a 1-0 loss at FC Porto in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, snapping a five-game winning streak across competitions.

The Gunners next face Newcastle United at home in the league on Saturday (February 24), having won their last four games in the competition, including three away from home.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled Blues are only tenth in the Premier League, 14 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa. However, they are alive in both domestic cup competitions.

They next take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) as they seek the first title of the Pochettino era at Stamford Bridge while thwarting the Reds' quadruple hopes.