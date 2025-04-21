“I like to see the reaction on the pitch” - Hansi Flick takes aim at Barcelona duo over tantrum after not coming off bench in Celta Vigo win

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sent a message to Ansu Fati and Hector Fort following their public displays of frustration over the weekend. The Catalans secured a stunning 4-3 comeback win over Celta Vigo at home on Saturday, April 19, in LaLiga.

However, it was Fati and Fort who made the news due to their reactions to being overlooked by Flick once again. Both players started the game on the bench, and ended up being unused substitutes.

The Barcelona manager opted to bring on Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo few minutes into the second half. That proved to be a masterstroke, with Yamal setting up Raphinha, and Olmo scoring a goal and winning a late penalty.

Fati, meanwhile, kicked the water cooler in frustration at the end of a long warm-up. Fort, on the other hand, snubbed an explanation from Flick after the game and headed straight to the dressing room.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the German manager suggested that he was unimpressed by the players' reaction.

"I can understand that they are not happy, I was a player (...) but can I understand the reaction? NO. It's a situation they have to accept after a great comeback (...) I like to see the reaction on the pitch when they play," said Flick.

Barcelona are leading the title race after 32 games, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Will Ansu Fati leave Barcelona this summer?

Ansu Fati.

Sevilla are ready to offer Ansu Fati an escape route from Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish forward has managed just nine appearances across competitions this season, starting just one game.

Fati was heavily linked with an exit from Camp Nou in January, and the Catalans were apparently willing to let him go as well. However, the 22-year-old opted to stay, as he wanted to convince Hansi Flick.

That decision ultimately proved to be ill-advised, with the player's struggles showing no signs of receding. Fati remains a long way down the pecking order under the German manager and is understandably frustrated by the situation.

Sevilla are now ready to offer him a chance to redeem his career. The Andalusian club previously tried to prise him away but Fati had no desire to leave Barcelona. However, he is likely to be open to a move this summer, although a move could be complicated due to the strained relationship between the two clubs.

