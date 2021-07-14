"I would like him to stay at PSG" - Sergio Ramos on new teammate

New PSG signing Sergio Ramos has revealed he would like French superstar Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club this summer. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent years and has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

PSG signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this month after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid. It was announced that the Spaniard has signed a two-year deal with the French giants.

PSG have also completed the signing of Moroccan wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for €70 million. Reports suggest that the French giants could complete a move for Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the coming weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them finish second in the Ligue 1 table behind Lille. PSG were also knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The Argentina manager will be keen to continue bolstering his squad. Pochettino will also be desperate to keep hold of French forward Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar scored 42 goals in just 47 appearances in all competitions last season, and has already developed into one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

The former AS Monaco star has been heavily courted by Real Madrid over the years, and has reportedly rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with PSG. Mbappe has just one year left on his current contract with PSG, which has led many to believe he could leave the club this summer.

Sergio Ramos has now revealed his desire to see Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG.

"I wouldn't dare say what someone should do, with my experience I could give him some advice in private. I would like him to stay at PSG because I like to play with the best. When you make the decision to stay or go, it's very personal," said Ramos.

Sergio Ramos: "Kylian Mbappé has to go to Real Madrid, but for now I want him on my team."https://t.co/V894BCSfZg — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) July 13, 2021

Kylian Mbappe likely to stay at PSG this summer

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

PSG are likely to demand in excess of £150 million for Kylian Mbappe this summer. Given the current financial situation, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United are likely to drop their interest in the Frenchman.

Sergio Ramos hints that PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe will make Real Madrid transfer movehttps://t.co/Hoh13WwgMG pic.twitter.com/jQPi2EfP8S — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 13, 2021

Mbappe could therefore stay at PSG and see out the remainder of his current contract with the club. This will give any potential suitors the chance to sign Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

