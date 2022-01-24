"I like to have the support of the public" - Sergio Ramos ready to put 'hard' PSG start behind him after scoring against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has finally strung together a run of three consecutive league games for the French giants. The Spaniard's first few months for the Ligue 1 leaders were affected by recurring injury issues, which restricted him to just five appearances across competitions.

Ramos joined PSG on a free deal from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, a calf injury kept him out of action for over three months. He is, however, back to full fitness now and even scored his first goal for the side in a Ligue 1 encounter against Reims.

Following the 4-0 victory, the former Real Madrid defender opened up about his time in Paris so far. He told Amazon Prime:

"I'm very happy for this victory and for my first goal with this team. I'm happy to have played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the public. It's my first goal with PSG and I hope there will be many more. It's important to build up habits and routine. I've been back with the group for three weeks and I'm getting into the rhythm."

Ramos added:

"I'm very happy because I've been away from the pitch for a long time, which is my home. I feel very happy. Regarding the city of Paris, I feel better today because I had spent a lot of time in Madrid before. It was hard at the beginning but now I feel a little better."

Sergio Ramos could play a crucial role as PSG push for elusive Champions League title

Sergio Ramos lifted four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

One of the most successful captains in UEFA Champions League history, Sergio Ramos captained Real Madrid to three consecutive titles in the competition. He was also instrumental in Los Blancos' 2013-14 UCL victory, scoring an injury-time equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the final.

With PSG still searching for their first-ever Champions League title, the 35-year-old could play a crucial role in leading them to the trophy this season. He also has the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to aid him.

The Paris-based side are set to face the defender's former club Real Madrid in the Round of 16 in this season's Champions League. They finished second behind Manchester City in the group stages, but the Spaniard didn't feature in any of the fixtures due to a calf strain and a muscular injury.

