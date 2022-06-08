"I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure" - 27-year-old player confirms Chelsea exit

On-loan midfielder Saul Niguez has confirmed that he will be departing Chelsea upon the end of his season-long loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

As per Transfermarkt, Niguez's time at Stamford Bridge was set to come to a close at the end of this month. However, the 27-year-old has confirmed a few weeks in advance that he will be leaving the Blues ahead of the 2022-23 club season.

Niguez wrote on his Twitter account:

"Hello blues, I’m writing to take my leave of you. I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure. Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy. (…)"

The Spaniard continued:

"Little by little things got better. Everything in life serves to improve and learn, and that’s what I take from this adventure.I’d like to thank the club for trying to take care of every detail to make me feel at home. I’d also like to give recognition to each worker, thank you."

Niguez went on to add:

"Thank you for making this club much bigger. Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the staff for making it possible for me to win titles with the blue shirt."

He concluded:

"But above all, I wanted to thank my treammates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you! @ChelseaFC"

Saul Niguez featured just shy of 25 times for Chelsea during the 2021-22 season

Niguez joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2021. He endured a rough Premier League debut and was substituted at half-time during the Blues' 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

However, the Spaniard slowly became a useful rotation option for Thomas Tuchel's side. He ended the season with 23 appearances for the Blues in which he scored once. His only goal was a crucial equalizer in their 3-2 win against Luton Town in the FA Cup.

Niguez won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea while landing runner-up medals in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

