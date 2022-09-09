"I would like to tell you more, but I'm not going to go into it" - Barcelona veteran slams critics, says he's still good enough to play for club 

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has reiterated his commitment to the club amidst speculation around his potential move to Inter Milan earlier this summer.

The Spaniard has been a key part of the Blaugrana since arriving from Valencia in 2012. He has made 433 appearances across competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 94 assists. Alba has won five La Liga and one Champions League title with Barcelona, among other honours.

The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Inter Milan in the recently concluded transfer window (via Marca). The two clubs had reached an agreement for the transfer, but Alba decided to stay put.

Alba said that he's still contributing to the club and believes he's working hard to play as many games as he can. He said:

"I don't have to vindicate myself. I've been at the club for many years, I've gone through moments when I haven't played. I always try to be the best I can, and now I haven't had those minutes. I've been on the bench more, but trying to encourage the group in everything I can. The atmosphere is extraordinary."

He added:

"When I have to play like yesterday, try to do my best and help the team. I have never complained if I don't play. If I play I never ask. Work, work, and hopefully I can play many games this season."

Talking about reports of his potential move to Inter Milan, Alba said:

"I can only tell you that my thought has always been to be at Barcelona. I see myself qualified to be here; otherwise I would be the first to leave. Then the club will look at its interests."

He added:

"I have always shown my commitment to the club, with the coaches. ... I will never get into the issues of the club's interests. I can't tell you more. I would like to tell you more, but I'm not going to go into it."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Jordi Alba: "Little by little I'm getting in shape and I'm feeling better." Jordi Alba: "Little by little I'm getting in shape and I'm feeling better." https://t.co/XB5l5xAORd

Alba has played four games so far this season across competitions. Barcelona are second in the La Liga standings, two points behind leaders Real Madrid. They will next face Cadiz away on Saturday (September 10).

Jordi Alba on Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

The La Liga signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer for around €50 million.

The 33-year-old striker joined them after eight illustrious seasons with the Bavarians, where he won eight Bundesliga and one Champions League, among other honours. He has started his Barcelona career brilliantly, scoring eight goals in five games across competitions so far.

Barça Believers @Barcabelievers_



And they said Lewandowski will be a flop in Barcelona Robert Lewandowski is now LaLiga & UCL top scorer🥇And they said Lewandowski will be a flop in Barcelona Robert Lewandowski is now LaLiga & UCL top scorer🥇And they said Lewandowski will be a flop in Barcelona😂 https://t.co/ukYCZ2Pw3j

Lauding the Polish striker, Alba said:

"He's a leader. He's a great competitor; he has a lot of goals, and that's what he gives us."

Lewandowski will hope to help the Blaugrana win their first La Liga title in four years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav