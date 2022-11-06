"I would like to train it more" - Liverpool superstar admits he would like to practice one drill with Mohamed Salah more often

Alisson Becker has claimed that he would like to practice playing long balls to Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah more often in training.

Alisson to Salah has become an oddly popular route for the Reds to score. The Brazil international first assisted the Egyptian forward in a 2-1 win against Manchester United in January.

Salah scored in the closing stages of the game to hand his team a 2-0 win. Alisson then helped his former AS Roma teammate score at Anfield in February 2022 against Norwich City.

That goal put the Reds 2-1 up in a game they went on to win 3-1. The third time this combination worked for the Merseyside-based outfit was against Manchester City last month at Anfield.

Salah was assisted by Alisson in the game's only goal, which came in the 76th minute. Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t HITC), the Reds stopper has admitted that he wants to practice playing long passes to Salah on a more regular basis.

However, it seems that he doesn't get the time due to Liverpool's packed schedule. His side has played 19 games across competitions this season. Alisson said:

"It’s something I work on, but not every day because kicking long balls like that demands a lot of you physically. It’s more about me knowing Mo and Mo knowing me."

He added:

"So, I know where he runs, I know he’s fast, I know his qualities and I have the qualities, as well, that are needed to put the ball behind the opponent’s defensive line. I would like to train it more, to be honest. But we don’t have enough time. We have too many games, one after the other.”

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for £34 million. Alisson followed suit and joined manager Jurgen Klopp's side a year later for almost double that amount (£67 million).

Mohamed Salah is quietly having an impressive season for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been a constant goal-scorer for the Reds ever since he joined the Reds a little over five years ago.

He has finished as the club's top goal-scorer (all competitions) in every single season since then. He has 168 goals and 68 assists in 273 games across all competitions for Liverpool.

He was criticized for his form in the second half of last season but has quietly been amongst the goals this campaign. Salah has 12 goals and five assists in 19 games this season.

He is on course to finish as the club's highest goal-scorer for the sixth season running. The former Chelsea winger is tied with Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring charts in the UEFA Champions League this campaign with seven goals to his name.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes