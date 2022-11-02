Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah makes a point to Jurgen Klopp about his favorite position after formation change against Napoli 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sent a reminder about his preferred position to manager Jurgen Klopp after his team's 2-0 UEFA Champions League win against Napoli on 1 November.

The Reds came into the game at Anfield knowing that they needed to beat Napoli by more than three goals to top the group. A 2-0 win was the best they could manage, with Salah opening the scoring in the 85th minute.

Substitute Darwin Nunez scored in stoppage time to seal the win and his team's Group A journey on a good note. Liverpool lined up in a 4-3-3 formation at kick-off with Curtis Jones and Salah starting either side of centre-forward Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have experimented with a 4-4-2 diamond formation in recent weeks. They deviated from their regular 4-3-3 formation in league games against Nottingham Forest last month.

Salah played centrally in both those games, with the Reds losing on both occasions. Forest beat Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground before Leeds handed the Reds their first defeat at Anfield this season.

Speaking to BT Sport after the full-time whistle against the Neapolitan outfit, Salah was asked if a 4-3-3 formation is easier to play in. The right-winger replied (h/t Mirror):

"It’s not my job, it’s the gaffer’s job. Yes [when asked if he feels more comfortable in a 4-3-3]. Any position makes me comfortable. I’m happy about it. I’ve played the position for five or six years, so I have to say yes that position is the best for me."

The former Chelsea and AS Roma winger continued:

"But I’m not the manager – the manager decides the tactics and as a player, you have to follow the leader."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently the top-scorer in the Champions League this season

Salah's goal against Napoli was his seventh in Europe this season. This saw him top the goal-scoring charts for the campaign, overtaking Kylian Mbappe who has six goals for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Erling Haaland have five goals each. Both Haaland and Mbappe will have the chance to add to their tally later today (2 November). City take on Sevilla at the Etihad while Les Parisiens face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Salah is no stranger to scoring in Europe. Despite joining Liverpool just over five-and-a-half years ago, he is tied as the club's all-time top-scorer in continental competitions with 41 goals.

Another goal will take the Egyptian past Steven Gerrard's tally, who also has the same number of strikes for the Reds.

Poll : 0 votes