"I do like watching him play" - Manchester City's Phil Foden makes major claim about Liverpool star ahead of crucial clash

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has praised Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of this Sunday's mouthwatering clash between the two Premier League title rivals.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, is having his best season to date for the Reds. He has scored two goals and contributed an impressive 17 assists in 36 games across all competitions. His scintillating form has seen him heralded by many as the best right-back not only in the Premier League but in Europe as well.

Manchester City's Foden is also an admirer of the English right-back, telling Sky Sports (via LiverpoolEcho):

"I love the way Trent passes the ball. I think he is one of the best passers I have ever seen. I do like watching him play."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Phil Foden has been full of praise for "He's one of the best passers I've EVER seen!" 🤩 #MCFC Phil Foden has been full of praise for #LFC Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a their title-clash on Super Sunday "He's one of the best passers I've EVER seen!" 🤩#MCFC Phil Foden has been full of praise for #LFC Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a their title-clash on Super Sunday 🔵🔴 https://t.co/dJNknxvgv8

Foden himself is enjoying his best seasons. The two England internationals' performances have been instrumental in Manchester City and Liverpool's success this season.

The two title rivals will each play twice in as many weeks. They will first clash in the Premier League on Sunday, in a match that could go a long way in determining who lifts the trophy come May. Next Sunday, they will battle once again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is no player like Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp's work with Alexander-Arnold has been hugely successful.

Jurgen Klopp can be credited with developing Alexander-Arnold into the huge talent he is today. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has spoken admirably about the defender, showing just how highly regarded the Englishman is at Anfield. Klopp said (via TalkSPORT):

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player who plays like Trent in the world."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Jurgen Klopp protecting Trent Alexander-Arnold: "If someone of you still thinks that Trent cannot defend... then sorry but you have no idea about football! It's just madness". Jurgen Klopp protecting Trent Alexander-Arnold: "If someone of you still thinks that Trent cannot defend... then sorry but you have no idea about football! It's just madness". 🔴 #LFC

The English defender has impressed for the Reds since making his senior team debut in 2016. Not only does Alexander-Arnold have energy, elegance on the ball and gritty defensive know-how, but he is one of the best dead-ball specialists in Europe.

You don't need to look any further than his unbelievable assist for Divock Origi 2019 in what is one of Liverpool's most iconic goals. Alexander-Arnold's quick thinking paid dividends as Barcelona were caught napping and Origi slotted home.

The English has also scored some phenomenal free-kicks for Klopp's side. Perhaps the finest was his incredible strike against West Ham United last November.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!



4-0 Liverpool



Wow. SIMPLY GENIUS 🤯Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!4-0 LiverpoolWow. SIMPLY GENIUS 🤯Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!4-0 Liverpool 😱Wow. https://t.co/K05v1jgazZ

Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the England national team in 2018 but hasn't featured as much as he would have liked. He missed out on the European Championships last summer after picking up an injury in one of the pre-tournament friendlies.

