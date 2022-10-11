“I like the way he comes across in the media”, “A really good guy” – Roy Keane snubs Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag while naming 3 best current Premier League managers

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has picked his favourite three current Premier League managers, where United's Erik ten Hag is a glaring omission. He picked Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Graham Potter, and Brentford's Thomas Frank.

Ten Hag joined Manchester United at the end of last season. He started off the season in abysmal fashion, losing the first two league games. However, his side won five of their next six league games, only losing to Manchester City.

While Ten Hag is looking to rebuild Manchester United, Keane has picked Guardiola, Frank, and Potter over the Dutchman. When asked who his favourite current league managers are, Keane told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Managers I like? I’ve always had loads of time for Pep (Guardiola). I think what he does to his teams. … I know people say he always works with the best players at the biggest clubs with the biggest budgets – blah, blah, blah – but he still has to work with them, manage them and find a style of play."

Guardiola has won four of the last five Premier League titles with Manchester City, including the last two. Neville, meanwhile, added:

"I like Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, I like him. I like the way he comes across. Even when they were in the Championship, I came across him. A really good guy."

Frank was impressive in his first season in charge in the English top flight, leading Brentford to a 13th-place finish. Neville completed his list by adding new Chelsea manager Potter to the list, saying:

"And I like Graham Potter at Chelsea. I like the way his teams play. I like the way he comes across in the media. I’m delighted he’s got a chance at a big club like Chelsea."

He added:

"There’s all this talk about if he can manage a big club and big egos and all this, but give the man a chance. He’s settled in really well. Every time he speaks in interviews, I think he comes across really well. So those are the three for me."

Potter joined the Blues this season from Brighton & Hove Albion. He led the Seagulls to their best finish of ninth in the Premier Leaguelast season.

Who do Manchester United play next?

Erik ten Hag's side will host Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13) before hosting Newcastle United in the Premier League three days later.

Manchester United will then prepare for two tough tests in the league, as they host Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 and face Chelsea away three days later. The Red Devils are fifth in the league, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, but have a game in hand.

United, meanwhile. are second in their UEFA Europa League group, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

