"I was literally crying" - Former Chelsea youngster admits there was ‘nothing he could do’ to avoid Blues exit

Former Chelsea winger Charly Musonda has admitted he was in tears after cutting ties with his boyhood club. The Chelsea academy graduate was prepared to go to any extent to avoid the bitter ending but could do nothing about the situation.

Charly Musonda was one of the most sought-after players in the Chelsea academy back in the day. He joined the west London club’s academy from Anderlecht Youth in 2012 and progressed nicely through the club’s ranks. He enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Real Betis but refused to join the La Liga outfit permanently.

In 2018, Chelsea struck a deal with Vitesse Arnhem to send the player on loan for a season. Musonda suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for Vitesse, which not only slowed down his progression but also threatened to end his career.

The Belgian spent the next two years trying to get fit enough to play but had to endure multiple relapses. Finally, at the start of the 2021-22 season, Musonda made his way back to the Chelsea U-23 team. Unfortunately, he has only appeared once for the Blues U-23 outfit so far, and the player believes it’s time for him to move on.

In November, Musonda took to Instagram to confirm that he would become a free agent in the summer of 2022. The player has admitted that the decision was not easy and he was in tears after the decisive phone call in August.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast, Musonda expressed the despair he felt after deciding to sever ties with Chelsea.

He said:

“It’s been a difficult one. Even the post on Instagram, I wasn’t going to be too emotional with it because I didn’t want to go long into the details and go long into the memories of everything.”

“I spoke with Petr Cech in August on the phone and after those talks, I knew straight away, okay, I’m going to leave in August here, there is nothing else I can do.”

“After the phone call, I was literally crying because I’d been there for a while. Even now, it’s going to take some time to get around it.”

No club has moved for Musonda yet. Where the once-revered Chelsea prospect would end up is anybody’s guess at the moment.

Chelsea slip further behind in Premier League race

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have fallen further behind in the Premier League title race, thanks to back-to-back stalemates against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea now find themselves in third position, three points behind second-placed Liverpool and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava