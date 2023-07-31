“I’ll always be here for you” – David Luiz sends message to Chelsea linked player as he closes in on move to another club

Former Chelsea defender David Luiz recently posted a farewell message for Flamengo teammate Matheus Franca, who is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace.

Luiz, 36, posted a photo of himself and Franca on his Instagram story, seemingly wishing the 19-year-old well for his upcoming move. He wrote:

"I will always be here for you."

Luiz and Franca currently play together at Brazilian side Flamengo. However, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder sensation is set to join Premier League side Crystal Palace, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles beat off competition from Luiz' former club Chelsea to secure Franca's signature for a transfer fee in the region of €20 million plus bonuses. Flamengo will receive €5 million in performance bonuses and another €5 million should Franca win the Balon d'Or award in the future.

There's also a clause which would entitle the Brazilian club to 20% on any future sale of the midfielder (after the initial €25 million valuation).

The Brazilian youngster reportedly turned down a move to Chelsea, who were keen on bringing Franca to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues have recently signed Brazilian youngsters Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel.

Mauricio Pochettino urges Chelsea to make more signings this summer

The Blues have been very active in the ongoing summer transfer window, which has witnessed a huge squad overhaul at Stamford Bridge.

Several first-team players have already left the club this summer, including Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, and Mason Mount. However, the massive summer clear-out has left the squad lacking in certain positions.

Speaking after their 2-0 victory against Fulham in pre-season, Pochettino revealed the need for his team to add more depth, especially in attack. He said:

"Yes of course [we could sign another attacker], or maybe we can – like I was talking before – we are able, the club, to add some different profiles, or different players, that can help us then of course we are open."

"But I am so happy with both at the moment. And then we have younger [options] like Mason [Burstow] and [Armando] Broja is in the UK still recovering from his injury."