“I’ll be back soon” – PSG superstar Neymar teases return to former club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has sent former side Santos FC a message about a potential return to the club in the future.

Neymar was in attendance for Santos' 0-0 draw with Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (April 20). The Brazilian attacker is nursing an ankle injury and underwent surgery on his right ankle in March.

He decided to pay his former side a visit at the Vila Belmiro where he began his meteoric rise to superstardom. The 31-year-old spoke after the game revealing his love is still strong for the club (via GOAL):

“It’s nice to come back to my house. I feel at home here, so happy to be back here after 10 years. Unfortunately it was a draw, I wanted the win. I came here to support Santos and receive the affection of the fans. It was the club that gave me everything, that opened doors for me and my family, that revealed me to the world.”

However, Neymar went one step further when approached by Santos fans as he left the stadium. He talked up a potential return to the Brazilian outfit in the future, saying:

“One day I’ll be back. I’ll be back soon.”

Neymar's current deal with PSG expires in June 2025 after an automatic renewal came to fruition last summer. Yet, his future with the Parisians is uncertain amid reports back in December claiming Kylian Mbappe was pushing for his teammate to leave.

The Brazilian's career started at Santos and he dazzled in Campeonato Brasileiro. He made 134 appearances across competitions for Peixe, scoring 70 goals and contributing 35 assists. He won one league title and one Recopa Sudamericana during his time with the club.

Barcelona, among a host of other European heavyweights, took notice of Neymar as he emerged as one of the youngest exciting attackers. He left Santos and joined the Blaugrana in 2013 aged 17 for €88 million.

Fast forward to ten years, he has won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, and four Ligue 1 titles. He made 29 appearances this season, scoring 18 goals and contributing 17 assists before his ankle injury.

PSG winger Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi announce she is pregnant

The PSG forward will welcome another child into his family.

Neymar and his girlfriend Biancardi announced on April 19 that the latter is pregnant with their first child. The model and influencer posted a collection of images on her Instagram account of the duo showing off her baby bump. She captioned it:

"We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!"

The PSG forward already has a son named Davi Lucca, 10, whose mother is former partner Carolina Dantas. Several of the winger's past and present teammates, such as Marco Verratti and Richarlison, congratulated the couple upon their big news.

