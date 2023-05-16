"I'll blow your head off" – What former Liverpool teammates Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa told each other during heated clash

Former Liverpool duo Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were involved in an on-pitch argument during Atletico Madrid Juvenil's cup clash against Real Madrid on Sunday (14 May).

Torres' Atletico outfit were knocked out of Division de Honor Juvenil after slumping to a 4-2 aggregate loss against Real. During the second leg of the last-eight clash, Torres got embroiled in a serious verbal altercation with Arbeloa.

According to Relevo, Torres threatened to hit his former Reds teammate. He said:

"I'll blow your head off!"

Arbeloa, who plied his trade at Anfield between 2007 and 2009, responded:

"Start whenever you want."

The on-pitch dispute produced a delay in the resumption of play between their two sides. Due to the pair's war of words, the referee was forced to intervene. Arbeloa was shown a yellow card while Torres was brandished a red card.

Michael Owen hails Liverpool star as Reds defeat Leicester City

Liverpool maintained their late push for a top-four spot as they defeated Leicester City 3-0 in their Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium on Monday (15 May).

Curtis Jones scored twice from two Mohamed Salah assists in the first half while Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped in a free-kick in the 71st minute of the contest.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Liverpool legend Michael Owen lauded Jones for his first goal. He said:

"It was an absolute beauty. He really made it look easy. It is a very difficult technique as the ball is bouncing in front of him, it was a brilliant finish. [Mohamed] Salah, normally when you cross the ball, you put it into areas but I think he genuinely picked Jones out on the left side there. He saw him at the back post, loads of space there."

Heaping praise on Jones' technique for his left-footed goal past Leicester City star Daniel Iversen, Owen added:

"When the ball bounces like that, lots of people go with the wrong technique. They try to hit it too hard or they try to strike it with the laces. You have to keep it down and he did exactly that, studs it into the far corner."

Jones, 22, has been in a superb run of form in Liverpool's past nine Premier League matches, starting all of them in a left-sided central midfield role. He has registered three goals and one assist in 21 appearances so far this season.

The Reds are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 65 points from 36 games.

