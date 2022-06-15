"I'll even put a bet on it" - Shaun Wright-Phillips predicts the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot winner 

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips believes newly-announced Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will claim the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot. The reigning league champions activated Haaland's release clause worth around £51 million to secure his services ahead of the new season.

Wright-Phillips believes the quality of the Manchester City squad surrounding Erling Haaland will see him score a plethora of goals in the Premier League. Speaking to Genting Casino, the 40-year-old said the following:

"Erling Haaland. I'll even put a bet on it too."

He added:

"I like Haaland’s confidence and you can see he's got that little bit of arrogance which players need in today's game. He'll get plenty of chances playing in this Man City team so it's just down to him to put them in the back of the net which we know he can do."

Erling Haaland has earned a reputation for being one of Europe's most clinical forwards in recent times. The 21-year-old forward scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund since joining them all the way back in January 2020. This included 29 goals in an injury-hit 2021-22 season for the Norwegian forward.

There is no reason why Erling Haaland won't be able to replicate his Dortmund form in the Premier League. Manchester City have some of the best creative players in the league like Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. The latter provided 14 assists across all competitions last season.

Premier League now possesses some of the best strikers in world football

With the arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City and Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, the quality of strikers in the Premier League has gone up a notch. The two newcomers add to an already existing group of quality forwards in the league. The likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will still be in contention to win the Golden Boot despite the arrival of the new attackers.

According to Sky Bet (via Squawka Bet on Twitter), Erling Haaland is the outright favorite for the Golden Boot. However, last season's joint-highest goalscorer Mohamed Salah is second in the standings with Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo behind him. The list can be viewed below:

Each of the top teams in the Premier League currently have a proven goalscorer in their squad apart from Arsenal. The Gunners are in the market for a new forward following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette in the summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as a priority and are also interested in Leeds United star Raphinha.

