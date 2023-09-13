"I’ll forever be a Parisian" - Marco Verratti sends message as he leaves PSG and joins Qatari club

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has made the journey from Paris to Doha, leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign for Qatar outfit Al-Arabi. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old arrived in the Qatari capital earlier this week to complete his medical ahead of his formal introduction.

The move comes after Verratti found himself increasingly marginalized at Paris Saint-Germain following Luis Enrique's appointment as manager in the summer. The midfielder's name surfaced in connection with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Unfortunately for Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, no agreement with PSG was struck before their transfer window expired last week.

The extension of the Qatar Stars League's transfer window, however, offered Al-Arabi the timely opportunity to secure the midfielder's services. Expressing his emotions while speaking to PSG ahead of his exit, Verratti said (via the club's website):

"I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian."

Verratti had an illustrious run with PSG since joining them from Serie B club Pescara in 2012, accumulating 416 appearances and netting 11 goals. His tenure at the club has been gilded with nine Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, and an additional six French League Cups.

His move to Al-Arabi also comes with the prospect of reuniting with former PSG colleagues Rafinha and Abdou Diallo. Notably, the Parisians have been in a selling mood this summer. In addition to Verratti, the club have offloaded Neymar and Georginio Wijnaldum to Middle Eastern outfits.

Blaise Matuidi praises Marco Verratti's legacy at PSG

In an emotional tribute to Marco Verratti, former France international Blaise Matuidi has expressed admiration for the Italian's impact on Paris Saint-Germain. Matuidi's comments came in a recent discussion with RMC Sport, where he discussed Verratti's transformative journey with the French giants. He asserted (via Football Italia):

“When he arrived he was very young, care-free, nobody really knew who he was. But from his first touches, we saw that he was a little gem and that he would really excite the Parc des Princes.”

Verratti's illustrious journey in Paris was concluded on a somewhat sour note. His exclusion from the first team marked an abrupt end to a career that had been full of triumphs. Despite this, Matuidi urged fans to view Verratti's tenure through a broader lens:

“Maybe that’s what some want to remember. I can assure you that Marco never arrived late for training, that he was always a great professional.”

The midfielder will hope to impress with his new club in Qatar, following what could be the end of his career in Europe.