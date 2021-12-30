"I'll get your kids when they are in the car park" - Samir Nasri reveals details behind furious confrontation with ex-Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini

Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri has revealed that his relationship with former manager Roberto Mancini had turned sour towards the end of the 2011-12 season.

Speaking to Canal+, the Frenchman explained his relationship with Mancini during Manchester City's historic title-winning campaign. He said:

"We played at Wolves four games from the end of the 2011-12 season. I was on Mancini's side of the pitch and he never stopped talking at me. I told him, 'Shut up - I'm not a PlayStation. If you're not happy take me off, but stop talking. In the dressing-room at half time I took off my boots. I told Yaya Toure that if Mancini spoke badly to me I would throw a boot at him, as he lacked respect towards his players. I was sure I'd be subbed, but I stayed on - and when I scored I made a little 'shush' sign.

"After the game we were at the training centre. I was going down the stairs, Mancini was behind me and he gave me a gentle kick up the backside. He told me we would talk the next day. We spent 45 minutes in his office. He said I needed to listen to him if I wanted to be a great player. Apparently he knew football better than anyone else."

Nasri then revealed that his situation with the former Manchester City boss reached a boiling point during a training session. He explained:

"Mancini told me to defend one way, and his assistant David Platt said another way. Mancini insulted me in Italian, but I understood him so I swore back. He told me to leave training, and I ripped off my bib and threw it at him. I went back to the dressing-room, then found him in the weights room. I told him to get up and talk with me.

"We went back to the dressing-room and began shouting at each other. I called him every name under the sun. At that time his sons used to play for our reserve team, and they sometimes trained with us. I told him, 'I'll get your kids when they are in the car park. Patrick Vieira, who was a club ambassador at the time, came to my house. He said, 'I told you not to talk to Mancini - he is mad"

The Frenchman did, however, eventually make peace with Mancini. The duo then went on to be part of Manchester City's first Premier League title-winning squad in 34 years.

Nasri's career went downhill after Manchester City

Nasri in action for Anderlecht

Roberto Mancini was sacked in 2013, but Nasri stayed at Manchester City until 2017, making 186 appearances for the club. The Frenchman did, however, fall down the pecking order at the club and was loaned out to Sevilla in 2016.

Nasri would then go on to have brief spells at Antalyaspor, West Ham and Anderlecht before retiring from football earlier this year. The Frenchman would never reach the heights that he did while at Manchester City.

