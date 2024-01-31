“I’ll go early” - Joe Cole predicts result of Liverpool vs Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Joe Cole has predicted a stalemate when his two former clubs take on each other at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31. The two sides have experienced contrasting fortunes this season but Cole has backed the Blues to secure a crucial point at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be keen to stay in the driver's seat in the Premier League title race with all three points. They have been in red-hot form of late and right now enjoy a two-point lead over Arsenal with a game in hand.

Chelsea, on the other hand, find themselves 10th in the table but they have somewhat improved of late. The west London side have won their last three league games.

Joe Cole acknowledged that Chelsea play relatively well against bigger sides and could get something from Anfield. However, he insisted that Liverpool remain favorites for the Premier League title even if they have to settle for a point against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The former England international told 80 Min, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Chelsea are actually on an upwards spiral now. Do I think the Liverpool game will define them? I think it’s crucial and I think Chelsea are set up better to play against teams like Liverpool and Man City with pace in behind, Sterling, Mudryk, Jackson. I think it’s a massive game and I think Chelsea can go there and get something."

Joe Cole added:

“I’ll go early, I’ll go with 1-1. I think Chelsea get a result and I think it’s a good result for both clubs. I think Liverpool need to keep plugging away and not get beat and I think Liverpool can win the league this year.”

The two sides will again face each other in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on February 25. So, while this game could be a massive one for their league campaign, it could also be a rehearsal for the final.

Liverpool interested in manager who turned Chelsea down - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the Merseyside club this summer. Klopp shocked everyone on Friday (January 26) by announcing that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season.

The German manager has won every available trophy during his nine-year stay at Anfield and is a firm fan favorite. Now the Reds are in the hunt for a capable replacement for the German and have a few names on their wishlist.

As per journalist Dean Jones, Julian Nagelsmann, who reportedly rejected a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last summer, is among the candidates being considered by the Mersersysiders. Jones wrote in his column for Sports Lens:

"Julian Nagelsmann has also been talked about as a potential successor to Klopp, but there has been more concern about that over recent times and he is currently the manager of the German national side, albeit on a contract that expires in the summer."

Nagelsmann was widely linked with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last summer but didn't join any of the two sides. He eventually took charge of the German national team but his contract expires in the summer.