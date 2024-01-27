Liverpool interested in manager who rejected Chelsea as they begin hunt for Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave the club in the summer.

Klopp made a shock announcement on Friday (January 26) that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season. This will bring an end to a nine-year spell where he won every trophy available with the club. The German said that he had already shared his decision with the club's hierarchy in November last year.

Liverpool are now on the hunt for Klopp's successor and have a few names on their list. As per journalist Dean Jones, one of those names is Nagelsmann, who rejected a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Jones wrote in his column for Sports Lens:

"Julian Nagelsmann has also been talked about as a potential successor to Klopp, but there has been more concern about that over recent times and he is currently the manager of the German national side, albeit on a contract that expires in the summer."

Nagelsmann was linked with a move to Tottenham last summer but he rejected the move and Spurs eventually signed Ange Postecoglou. As per Sky Sports, he also had several meetings with Chelsea. However, the move didn't materialize and the Blues signed Mauricio Pochettino.

Nagelsmann eventually took charge of the German national team but his contract expires in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp says he will never manage another English club after leaving Liverpool

The Reds appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager back in 2015 after he left Borussia Dortmund. Over the year, the German has formed a close bond with the club and their fans on and off the pitch.

While he'll leave at the end of the season, Klopp has confirmed that he'll never manage another English club. He said:

“What will happen in the future I don’t know now. But no club or country for the next year. No other English club EVER. I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat. Which will not happen by the way because of Liverpool!”

Klopp won seven trophies with Liverpool, including one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League title. He won 288 games out of 464 in charge of the club, losing 80 and drawing 96.

The Reds are still competing in four competitions this season. They sit atop the Premier League table and have reached the EFL Cup final, where they'll face Chelsea. They've also reached the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.