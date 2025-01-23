"I’ll never forget this performance" - Fans hail Arsenal star for his 'outstanding' showing in 3-0 win over Zagreb

Fans heaped praise on Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli for his performance in their UEFA Champions League clash against GNK Dinamo Zagreb. The match ended in a 3-0 win for the Gunners on January 22, at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal opened their scoring with Declan Rice's right-footed goal from an assist by Kai Havertz just two minutes into the clash. The 25-year-old German forward doubled the score with a header after being set up by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross in the 66th minute. The Gunners' third goal came with Martin Ødegaard's left-footed shot from close range in 90+1 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli was substituted off by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji in the beginning of the added time. Along with providing an assist, the 23-year-old Brazilian star made 44 touches and three key passes while having a shot on target. He won 14 (6) ground duels, 1 (0) aerial duels and had 9 (4) successful dribble attempts.

Fans took to social media and made posts hailing Gabriel Martinelli's display in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One wrote:

"Martinelli I’ll never forget this performance son"

Another added:

"Martinelli has been outstanding"

"Martinelli has been fantastic today," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Best Performance from Martinelli"

Another tweeted:

"Martinelli might not have scored, but he had an incredible assist and MOTM performance. Keep up the good work. #ARSDZG #Arsenal"

"That Samba music revitalised Martinelli." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Martinelli man of the match btw"

While another wrote:

"Martinelli we saw that performance from you 👏🏾"

Gabriel Martinelli has registered seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 3-0 win against Zagreb on UCL

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on his squad bagging a 3-0 win against GNK Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. While speaking in the post-match press conference, the Spanish manager expressed being happy about the victory and the clean sheet which marks to be the Gunners' consecutive fourth one in the competition. He said (via @footballontnt on X):

"I'm very happy to win again at home and not concede a goal, that's four in a row in the competition."

Mikel Arteta's squad maintained a ball possession of 63% against Zagreb while having four shots on target. The 42-year-old coach also seemed to be excited for the Gunners' upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 25. He said (via @SkySportsNews on X):

"Very happy, now let's go to Wolves."

Mikel Arteta also reached 500 goals as Arsenal's manager in the Gunners' victory in their seventh UEFA Champions League match of the season.

