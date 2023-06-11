“I’ll pick my next club based on my feelings” - PSG midfielder admits he could leave due to lack of game time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has indicated that he will choose his next club based on the playing time he is provided.

Wijnaldum has endured two difficult campaigns since becoming a free agent in the summer of 2021 following the expiry of his contract with Liverpool. He has played only 61 times over the last two seasons, starting only 34 times.

The Dutchman has now stated that that he has not spoken with PSG or AS Roma, the club where he spent the 2022-23 season on loan, about his future. Wijnaldum told AD (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I didn’t speak to Roma or PSG yet. I will pick my next club based on my feelings, I’ve not decided yet. I’ll assess my options but I really want to play; I’m not playing since 2021…”

Wijnaldum played 38 times across competitions for the Parisians in the 2021-22 campaign, but started on just 22 occasions, scoring thrice and assisting three more times.

The Parisians loaned him out to Roma at the start of the 2022-23 season, but a tibia fracture ruled him out for 20 of the Giallorossi's first 21 Serie A matches. He then started seven of their next nine league games, but a hamstring injury saw him miss two more matches.

Wijnaldum started three of Roma's final four Serie A games and also came off the bench in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. He ended the term with just 23 appearances across competitions, recording two goals and assist.

PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer

Georginio Wijnaldum currently has another year left on the deal he signed with PSG in the summer of 2021.

However, according to a report from Football Transfers, the Parisians plan to sell him in the upcoming transfer window. Serie A side Atalanta BC have been credited with an interest in him by the aforementioned report.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have a number of midfielders to call upon at the moment. This includes Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches and Warren Zaire-Emery. As a result, they may not have a role for Wijnaldum, 32, in their squad.

