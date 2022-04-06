"I'll surprise everyone now" - John Alridge says Liverpool forward won't get into the starting lineup ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool and Manchester City are gearing up to face each other in a vital clash that could decide the Premier League title race this weekend. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, former Reds star John Aldridge has claimed that Mohamed Salah doesn't deserve to make it into the starting line-up judging by current form.

Mohamed Salah has failed to record a goal contribution in each of his last four games for club and country. John Aldridge admits the Egyptian is going through a rough patch at the moment with his contract saga and recent heartbreak in the World Cup qualifiers not helping matters.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah has 10+ goals and 10+ assists for the third time in the Premier League Mohamed Salah has 10+ goals and 10+ assists for the third time in the Premier League 🇪🇬 👑 https://t.co/N0su86VeID

"It's a great question, I've been thinking about this for the last couple of weeks and it's really tough, you know," the Irishman told Sky Sports.

"I'll surprise everyone now, at this present moment in time over the last few games if you're going by form Mo wouldn't get in the team. As great as he is and as much as we love him, on present form he's struggling.

"People might say he's had his exit but he's got this contract situation in front of him as well which doesn't help his situation. He hasn't scored now for some 6 weeks from open play and he's just not himself on the pitch."

Despite Mohamed Salah's struggles in recent weeks, John Aldridge is aware of how impactful the attacker can be to the team when he plays at the top of his game. Hence, the Irishman has tipped the Liverpool winger to get back to his best and help the team against Manchester City on Sunday.

B/R Football @brfootball Mo Salah has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer, but he has no intention of leaving the club, reports @FabrizioRomano Mo Salah has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer, but he has no intention of leaving the club, reports @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/22dohJy7TZ

He added:

"Now I don't know why that reason is, but come Sunday we need him like never before, it's the biggest game of the season by far, we need Mo to be at his best on Sunday. Hopefully that will happen but he's struggling at the moment."

Manchester City versus Liverpool: a clash of the Titans

Things aren't going too well for the attacker right now

The two sides have been in an exclusive class in the Premier League since the campaign kicked off. It initially looked like Manchester City had the title in their pocket but a couple of draws opened up the space for Liverpool to get back in the race.

As it stands, the Reds are just one point behind the Cityzens, having bagged 72 points in 30 games so far. They are also high on mementum and will be looking to earn a vital victory to knock Manchester City off the top of the table.

