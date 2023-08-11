“I’ll do it too” - Oriol Romeu jokes about asking Barcelona teammate for hair transplant 

Barcelona star Oriol Romeu said that he's planning on doing his hair transplant and will ask goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen about where he got the procedure done.

Romeu has signed for Barca this summer from Girona. The midfielder has shown his quality in pre-season. Romeu has been brought in to replace Sergio Busquets in the pivot role after the Spaniard left to join MLS club Inter Miami on a free transfer.

The midfielder, though, is now looking to get a hair transplant done. Romeu said on the matter:

"I asked Ter Stegen where he got his hair transplant done, so I'll do it too."

Speaking about his move to Barcelona this summer Romeu said (as per Barca Universal):

“When the transfer window began, I thought it was impossible to join Barca. I’m very excited. The feelings I’m getting are very positive. You know that you are joining a club where the only thing that counts is winning.”

Oriol Romeu opens door for Neymar's Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been linked with a shock summer return to Barcelona. The Brazilian joined the Parisians in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million.

The superstar forward has been a key player for the Parisians since joining the Ligue 1 club. He has so far made 173 appearances for the French giants across competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Romeu was recently asked whether Neymar would be welcome back to Barca. He replied:

“Regarding Neymar, all players who contribute are welcome to join. We’ll see if the club decides to go for him or go for another option.”

Neymar was a key player for the Blaugrana during his stint between 2013 and 2017. He made 186 appearances for them across competitions, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists.