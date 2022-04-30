"I am no longer interested" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino says remarks about his future were 'taken out of context'

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has made headlines after claiming that he and Kylian Mbappe will stay put in Paris. However, following his side's 3-3 draw with RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 yesterday, the Argentine has tracked back on his claim.

During his post-match interview on Prime Video following the clash with Strasbourg, Pochettino claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

Get French Football News @GFFN



"100% in both cases."

bit.ly/3EXUIxW Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases." Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases."bit.ly/3EXUIxW

The PSG boss explained:

“I am very tired. It’s hard to explain things, but I try to. I only tried to answer the question posed to me. I was asked what the percentage of involvement of him and I was today, and so it is 100%. I don’t know why he created this story around that.

“It’s always taken out of context, I’m very tired. I am very proud, strong and I am no longer interested in these rumors. I am focused on my players and my squad. They know the way we work and so we have to keep doing it.”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



It's been a fractured season for Champions of France... PSG are met with a mixture of cheers and jeers as they regain Ligue 1 after drawing with RC LensIt's been a fractured season for Champions of France... PSG are met with a mixture of cheers and jeers as they regain Ligue 1 after drawing with RC Lens 👀It's been a fractured season for Champions of France... https://t.co/2TEXYBkZW8

Recall that Mauricio Pochettino had his press conference on Thursday where he was asked questions regarding his future and that of Kylian Mbappe. The tactician assured that both will continue at the Parc des Princes, saying:

"100 percent in both cases. It's my feeling today, what I perceive today. That's what I can say now. Of course, it's football, and you never know what can happen. But when asked on what I think today, that's my answer."

How has Mauricio Pochettino fared at PSG so far?

Will the Argentine be at PSG next season?

The tactician has been in charge of 84 games across all competitions since switching to the Parc des Princes last year. So far, he has recorded 54 victories, 12 draws and 15 defeats, averaging 2.15 points per game.

He managed to lead the Parisians to the Ligue 1 trophy this season. However, he couldn't deliver in the Champions League and the French Cup, with his side falling to Real Madrid and OGC Nice respectively.

As it stands, the Argentine's future at the Parc des Princes remains a subject of speculation, with many unhappy with his failure to get the most out of his star-studded squad. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to keep his job next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava