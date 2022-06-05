“I look at the sporting project” - 22-year-old makes interesting claim when asked about Manchester United links

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt has offered an interesting opinion on a potential move to Manchester United whilst seemingly confirming he'll remain in Turin.

De Ligt, 22, played under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and has been linked with a move to the Red Devils this summer. The Dutch defender has two years left on his current deal but there have been rumors of a move continuing to be speculated upon.

However, he has shed light on his situation at Juventus with talks over a new deal having taken place.

He told NOS (via MEN):

“There are ongoing conversations between me and Juventus."

The Dutch centre-back continued:

"Right now I am focused on how I perform on the pitch, once the right moment arrives I will decide to extend or to look further."

De Ligt then touched on United's interest and gave an interesting insight as to any potential move to the thirteen-time Premier League winners:

“I look at the sporting project. Ending fourth in a row for two years in a row is not good enough, Juventus knows this too. So being Juventus, we have to make steps. I’m a Juventus player so I’m focused on that."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad De Ligt about his starting spot:



“I am not worried, before Friday I played the last 2 games. Yes, Jurrien Timber has done fantastic. This type of competition is part of football, the only person for which this is difficult is the manager." De Ligt about his starting spot:“I am not worried, before Friday I played the last 2 games. Yes, Jurrien Timber has done fantastic. This type of competition is part of football, the only person for which this is difficult is the manager." https://t.co/EkojQzmOZC

De Ligt developed into one of Europe's most coveted centre-backs during his time playing under Ten Hag at Ajax. He made 70 appearances under the Dutch coach, becoming captain at the age of just 19.

His dominant performances at the back for Ajax earned plaudits and he was instrumental in the side's Champions League semi-final venture in 2019.

Manchester United were in the running for his signature back in the summer of that year (as per Sport via Fox Sports) but Juventus ultimately lured him to the Allianz Stadium.

Harry Maguire arrived at Old Trafford instead but has been somewhat of a disappointment. The English centre-back continues to be lamented for some questionable performances and his place in the side may be under threat.

Manchester United targeting Jurrien Timber this summer

Jurrien Timber is a reported target for the Red Devils

With De Ligt playing down talk of a move to Manchester United, Ten Hag has turned his focus to bringing in another centre-back.

Jurrien Timber is the man who has been linked heavily with a move to the Red Devils.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Jurriën Timber’s representatives have been spotted in London last week at Manchester United’s International office where big transfers are being discussed. Timber is a big favorite of Erik ten Hag. Much is being done to sign him for Manchester United. [via - Jurriën Timber’s representatives have been spotted in London last week at Manchester United’s International office where big transfers are being discussed. Timber is a big favorite of Erik ten Hag. Much is being done to sign him for Manchester United. [via @MikeVerweij 🚨 - Jurriën Timber’s representatives have been spotted in London last week at Manchester United’s International office where big transfers are being discussed. Timber is a big favorite of Erik ten Hag. Much is being done to sign him for Manchester United. [via @MikeVerweij] https://t.co/kR5Cb4arhf

According to the Mirror, United haven't been put off by Ajax's asking price of £36 million for the Dutch defender, who developed under Ten Hag.

Howewer, there is an issue in that Timber is leaning towards staying at the Eredivisie champions with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon (per De Telegraaf.)

