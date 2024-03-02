“I am looking for the best option for the team” - PSG coach Luis Enrique explains subbing off Kylian Mbappe at half-time against Monaco

PSG boss Luis Enrique has shared his thoughts on substituting striker Kylian Mbappe during the goalless Ligue 1 draw at Monaco on Friday (March 1). The Parisians drew a rare blank at the Stade Louis II but remain 12 points clear at the top, having played a game more.

The 25-year-old striker has been widely tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, having already informed the club hierarchy of his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Preparing for life without Mbappe, the Parisians manager took off his star man at half-time, but the change had no effect on proceedings as the two teams cancelled each other out.

“Sooner or later we will play without Mbappe, so I am looking for the best option for the team," explained Enrique about substituting the Frenchman. "We have to get used to that.”

The stalemate at Monaco means the Parisians have dropped points in consecutive league games, having drawn 1-1 at home to Rennes the previous week.

While the subbing off of Mbappe may or may not have been a tactical change, it does keep the Frenchman fresh ahead of the trip to Real Sociedad on Tuesday (March 6) for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Mbappe scored, as also Bradley Barcola, as PSG saw off Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last month.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Despite his uncertain future at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another solid season.

The 25-year-old has bagged 32 goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions. That includes a league-leading 21 goals (and four assists), in 22 games in Ligue 1, where he has finished as the top goalscorer for the last five seasons.

Mbappe has also scored four times in seven Champions League games, six times in three Coupe de France outings and once in the Trophee des Champions. Overall, the all-time PSG record goalscorer has 244 goals and 105 assists in 293 games across competitions since the 2017-18 season.

