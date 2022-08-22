"I am not the loudest guy" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard speaks about captaincy and how he relies on 'good friend' Granit Xhaka

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that he hopes to use his new leadership responsibility positively, claiming that he's trying to learn from his teammate Granit Xhaka.

Odegaard, who leads Norway in international football, was selected as the new Gunners captain ahead of the new season. Xhaka and new signing Gabriel Jesus are set to form a leadership group with the 23-year-old, as per manager Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta on giving Martin Odegaard the captain's armband Ⓒ 🗣️ "He's not someone who is going to be shouting or really commanding with a lot of gesture, but he is a natural leader."Mikel Arteta on giving Martin Odegaard the captain's armband Ⓒ 🗣️ "He's not someone who is going to be shouting or really commanding with a lot of gesture, but he is a natural leader."Mikel Arteta on giving Martin Odegaard the captain's armband Ⓒ🔴 https://t.co/xgYj2EHkQj

Speaking to Mirror, Odegaard said that he hopes to contribute in his new role by giving his 100 per cent every time. He said:

"Maybe I am not the loudest guy. I am a little bit more shy when the camera is there, but I think there was a lot more that happened than you see in the documentary. I have to try to use it (the captaincy) in a good way, of course. Obviously, there is a bit more responsibility, but I try to do the same things; I always fight for the team, and I give 100 per cent always."

Heaping praise on Xhaka, Odegaard added:

"Granit is a good friend of mine, and we are quite close. He is someone I talk to a lot and try to learn from. I think he is a great player and also a great leader. I talk to him and try to get the best out of me, and everyone else as well."

Meanwhile, Odegaard netted twice in Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday (August 20) as the Gunners won their opening three league games for the first time in nearly two decades. Earlier, they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on the opening matchday before overcoming Leicester City 4-2 last weekend.

Interestingly, the Gunners had lost their opening three league games last season to languish at the foot of the table. A year later, they lead defending champions Manchester City by two points, three games into the new campaign. Odegaard said about his team's rousing start:

"It has been a good start – especially compared to last season. It looks a bit better this time! But we have to stay calm and keep working hard. We have improved so much, and it's a bit strange to think it's only one year ago (that Arsenal lost their first three games). I feel like it's a long time ago."

Arsenal will host Fulham on August 27 as they seek to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for Youri Tielemans

According to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle), the Gunners are expected to face competition for the services of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans from Manchester United and Real Madrid next summer.

Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, has been an integral part of the Foxes since arriving from Monaco in 2019. The 25-year-old has featured in 161 games across competitions, registering 24 goals and as many assists.

