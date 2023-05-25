"I love you brother, you are the best" - NBA legend sends heartwarming message to PSG's Lionel Messi

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal extended a cordial message to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) maestro Lionel Messi.

His amicable words, spoken on TyCSports, were shared by AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:

"I would like to tell you that I love you, brother. You are the best, and it will be a pleasure to get to know you."

This heartfelt message from a titan of the court to a genius of the pitch underlines the mutual respect and admiration athletes often share, regardless of the arenas they dominate.

While Messi's tenure at PSG is often perceived as being overshadowed by rising star Kylian Mbappe, his astounding performances narrate a different story. He stands as the sole player across Europe's elite leagues who has delivered 20 goals and as many assists this season.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Shaquille O’Neal to Messi via @TyCSports : “I would like to tell you that I love you, brother. You are the best and it will be a pleasure to get to know you.” 🗣️ Shaquille O’Neal to Messi via @TyCSports: “I would like to tell you that I love you, brother. You are the best and it will be a pleasure to get to know you.” 🗣️🏀 https://t.co/IXAWOSHxo8

Having also won the FIFA World Cup this season, it's hardly any surprise that O'Neal has called Messi "the best", as the diminutive Argentinian maestro continues to mesmerise. However, things are not going all too well at PSG, and reports in Spain suggest Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona.

The Argentine legend's tenure at PSG has been a tumultuous one recently, courtesy of a week-long suspension for an unsanctioned sojourn to Saudi Arabia. He has also been booed consistently by fans at the Parc des Princes. Notably, though, Messi could break a record before he waves the Parisians adieu.

With 16 assists this season, Messi is neck-and-neck with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne for the title of 'leading creative player' across Europe's top five leagues. Yet, Messi has his eyes set on a larger prize. Angel Di Maria's Ligue 1 all-time record of 18 assists, which is also within reach.

As the league races towards its final whistle with two clashes against Strasbourg and Clermont on the horizon, the Argentine wizard could beat his compatriot's record.

Barcelona captains meet with PSG superstar Lionel Messi in Paris

Following their La Liga triumph, Barcelona captains - Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba - embarked on a journey to the city of love, Paris. The purpose? A rendezvous with their former teammate Lionel Messi.

That was shared by Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), who said that the Barca veterans met La Pulga over a dinner. Being Blaugrana faithful, Busquets, Roberto and Alba reportedly couldn't resist addressing the elephant in the room - the swirling rumours of Lionel Messi's potential return to the Camp Nou.

The trio were eager to know if their former teammate had received an offer from the newly crowned La Liga champions. However, the Argentine captain reportedly replied that Barcelona are yet to step up to the plate with a formal contract proposal.

Poll : 0 votes